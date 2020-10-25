RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

NYSE:RNR opened at $178.22 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

