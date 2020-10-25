Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

REPL stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

