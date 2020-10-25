Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of AEM opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

