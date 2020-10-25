Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

