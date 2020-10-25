Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.21). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($21.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.97 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

