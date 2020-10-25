Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

SLGN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

