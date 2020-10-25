Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.04 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.