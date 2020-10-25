Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.04 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

