Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTRX. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of RTRX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Retrophin has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $400,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

