Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) and Entegris (OTCMKTS:ENTG) Head to Head Review

Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reunion Industries and Entegris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entegris $1.59 billion 6.64 $254.86 million $1.93 40.60

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reunion Industries and Entegris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Entegris 0 2 3 0 2.60

Entegris has a consensus target price of $86.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Entegris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Reunion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Industries and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A Entegris 13.51% 25.58% 11.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of Reunion Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Entegris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entegris beats Reunion Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Industries

Reunion Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of metal fabricated and machined industrial parts and products. It produces hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and metal bar grating. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

