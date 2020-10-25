Reviewing Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & SSE (NYSE:SSEZY)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fortis and SSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.62 billion 2.92 $1.30 billion $1.92 21.63 SSE $8.65 billion 2.12 -$75.01 million $1.06 16.49

Fortis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE. SSE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Fortis pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSE pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.83% 6.06% 2.08% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortis and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 1 8 0 2.70 SSE 1 7 2 0 2.10

Fortis presently has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than SSE.

Summary

Fortis beats SSE on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

