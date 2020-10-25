Reviewing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Resource and Newmont Goldcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont Goldcorp 0 5 10 0 2.67

Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $72.69, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Newmont Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont Goldcorp is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.55 $5.83 million $0.09 33.22 Newmont Goldcorp $9.74 billion 4.99 $2.81 billion $1.32 45.81

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont Goldcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Newmont Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Newmont Goldcorp 36.79% 5.70% 3.22%

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Gold Resource on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

