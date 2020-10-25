Rise Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $804,866.47 and approximately $4,658.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002366 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 162,872,483 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

