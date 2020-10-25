Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.