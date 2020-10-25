Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 550 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

