Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 693 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Motors by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in General Motors by 12,035.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $5,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 119.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

