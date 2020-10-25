Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 8,949 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

