Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,731,712.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

