Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 180 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after acquiring an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

NYSE AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

