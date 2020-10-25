Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 652 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

