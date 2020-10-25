Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 13,325 Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

