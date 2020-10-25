Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 3,310 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,902,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

