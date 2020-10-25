Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 3,332 Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $19,902,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

KRNT opened at $67.28 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.