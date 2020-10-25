Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in General Electric by 38.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 310,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 24.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Shares of GE opened at $7.63 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

