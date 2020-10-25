Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.