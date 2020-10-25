Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

