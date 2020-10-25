Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

