Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.51 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 245.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

