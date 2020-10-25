Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

