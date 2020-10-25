Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $682,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.