Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $694,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,022.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 500,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 455,758 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,523,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 256,948 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 77.5% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

