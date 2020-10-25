Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $780,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

