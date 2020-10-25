Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $893,000 Holdings in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.14% of BJ's Restaurants worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

