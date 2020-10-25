Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $934,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $236.55. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

