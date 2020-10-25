Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,416,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.