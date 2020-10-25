Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

