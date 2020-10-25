Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $259,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.