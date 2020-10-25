Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.