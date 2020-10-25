Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.