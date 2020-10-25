Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

