Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 217,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 359,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after buying an additional 354,186 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 366,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

