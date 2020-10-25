Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 330 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESPO opened at $61.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

