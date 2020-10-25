Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 67,037 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,037 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.