Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,828 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

