Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.10% of Covanta worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 329,540 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $19,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of CVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

