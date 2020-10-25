Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,234 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

