Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Danaher by 38.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 203.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

