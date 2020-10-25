Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $216,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

