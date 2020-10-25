Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$222.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$218.40.

BYD stock opened at C$195.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$204.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.32.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

