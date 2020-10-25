Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $570,173.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,535. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.67 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

