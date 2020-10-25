Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Ruth's Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

